KINGSVILLE, Tx — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott delivered the keynote address at the Kleberg County Republican Party's Lincoln Reagan Dinner at the Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Center on Friday evening, about 40 miles from Corpus Christi, where thousands of Democrats gathered for their state convention.

Abbott thanked local supporters and rallied Republicans ahead of the fall midterm elections.

Gov. Greg Abbott rallies Kleberg County Republicans as Democrats hold state convention in Corpus Christi

"I wanted to be here and say thank you to Kleberg County for turning out to vote," Abbott said.

Abbott criticized Democratic policies during his speech while encouraging Republicans to stay engaged in local and statewide races.

"They are trying to expand the socialist leftists in Austin, Texas to places like Kleberg, Corpus Christi," Abbott said.

Abbott also outlined several Republican priorities, including border security.

"Part of our core agenda will be to ensure that we're using every step, using every tool that we secure the Texas border, not for just the next four years but forever is what our goal is to secure our border," Abbott said.

On education, Abbott said improving schools should remain a top priority.

"The time has come to add another number one ranking. Texas must become number one in educating our children," Abbott said.

Abbott also promoted his plan to lower property taxes.

"Your future property tax bill should look like this... when it comes to the school district property tax, the number in it should be zero," Abbott said.

Abbott closed his remarks with a message to supporters.

"Our job next session is to keep Texas Texas. Thank you all. God bless you all," Abbott said.

Abbott's appearance came as both parties continue mobilizing voters ahead of the fall midterm elections, with Republicans and Democrats holding separate events in South Texas to energize supporters before November.

