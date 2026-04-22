KINGSVILLE, Tx — Texas A&M University-Kingsville is offering a free community exercise outreach program, giving residents a reason to get moving and prioritize their health.

Associate Professor of Health and Kinesiology Brian Meneker said rural populations experience more health problems than their urban counterparts, which led to the creation of the program.

Free exercise program at Texas A&M-Kingsville promotes community health

"What we're trying to do is offer opportunities to exercise, particularly for individuals who are of a lower socioeconomic status who can't necessarily afford group exercise or guided exercise programs," Meneker said.

The classes are taught by certified students majoring in health, science, and kinesiology, including TAMUK graduate student Kristin Grabow.

"So we do three sets of seven different exercises, but to give them a little bit of a break, we do an active recovery switch," Grabow said. "The goal of it is to keep their heart rate up, but at the same time, they can still get the benefits of the workout."

Theresa Perez, a faculty member at the university, has been participating in the program since she joined last year.

"Several years ago, I was diagnosed with aortic stenosis," Perez said. "In 2023, I had a heart valve replacement."

Her medical condition is what kept her dedicated to her fitness journey.

"Over the course of the time that I've worked at TAMUK, I have dropped 95 pounds, and that's what motivates me to come every day during lunch is because of my heart," Perez said.

In a town where resources are limited, Perez encourages others to take advantage of the free program.

"Don't be afraid," Perez said. "It doesn't matter what size you are because I didn't start like this. It's taken me over five years to be able to come to these workouts."

The program runs through May 7 and resumes June 8, featuring classes like walking and running, yoga, and weightlifting, along with guidance on using equipment. Participants can also take advantage of free body composition assessments with personalized recommendations and the option to undergo a DEXA scan — an X-ray that measures bone strength and mineral density.

