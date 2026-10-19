Former Kingsville youth football board member indicted in $9K theft case

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Nearly a year after more than $9,000 went missing from a Kingsville youth football league, a former board member has been indicted in connection with the case.

Francisco Villarreal Jr. is now facing a theft charge after money was reportedly taken from the league's Cash App account over several months.

KRIS 6 News first brought you this story last December, when families expressed frustration and disappointment after learning about the missing funds.

“I felt kind of mad,” 10-year-old cheerleader Mykaylah Lara said.

“Kinda disappointed, you know,” parent Zayne Polk said.

The case has also taken a toll on the league's reputation.

In a recent social media post, the organization acknowledged the damage caused by the incident, saying it has affected a league that has served the Kingsville community for more than 30 years.

Despite the challenges, league members say they remain committed to seeking answers and accountability.

KRIS 6 News will continue following the case and provide updates as more information becomes available.