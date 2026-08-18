Felicity Faith Jiu Jitsu Academy opens in Kingsville, led by 17-year-old

KINGSVILLE, Texas —

Felicity Hernandez, 17, recently opened Felicity Faith Jiu Jitsu Academy in Kingsville, where she teaches children jiu jitsu, strength, and conditioning.

Hernandez said her journey to the mat started with a desire to protect others. From a young age, she stood up for children with special needs who were being bullied — and that drew unwanted attention from those bullies.

Kingsville teen, 17, opens her own jiu jitsu academy

"I would always stand up for kids who had needs... and kids who were bullies to those children with special needs didn't like that. My dad said 'Hey we don't do the fighting but we want to make sure you can defend yourself.'"

At age 10, she enrolled at South Texas Martial Arts in Kingsville before transferring to Five Points Jiu Jitsu Academy in Corpus Christi.

"I started at South Texas Martial Arts in Kingsville, Texas and then I transferred to Corpus Christi at Five Points Jiu Jitsu Academy."

After years of training and competing, Hernandez brought her skills back to Kingsville — this time as an instructor and business owner.

"I love to teach little kids. We do Jiu Jitsu and we strengthen and condition."

Opening a business at 17 is no small feat, but Hernandez said she had help every step of the way.

"I really didn't struggle, because I have a village behind me... my mom and dad... I have a lot of support. I didn't do this by myself."

For Hernandez, the academy is about more than the sport. She wants every child who walks through the door to leave believing in themselves.

"I want kids to know they can do whatever they put their mind to. Any dream they have they're able to achieve."

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