Federal agents detain 26 contractors at Texas A&M Kingsville campus

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Federal agents, including ICE agents, were on campus at Texas A&M-Kingsville on Thursday, June 26, and 26 laborers were detained by officials.

University officials told KRIS 6 News that officials were investigating laborers working on the Memorial Student Union project. University police were on site throughout the investigation, and the campus was cleared by 9 A.M. They further added that this was not a raid, but an operation by federal agents.

Federal agents detained the 26 individuals for additional screening. The contractor, Cotton Commercial, said they expected all individuals to return to campus by the end of Thursday.

No university students or employees were involved in the investigation.

There were no federal agents or contractors present on campus today, according to the spokesman of the university. The contractors were already scheduled to be off today, so it had nothing to do with the federal agents being on campus yesterday.

TAMUK officials said any other questions would have to be with Homeland Security or Cotton Commercial, the company involved.

TAMUK's official statement from Thursday:

“At approximately 7 a.m. Thursday, federal agents were present on campus this morning related to an investigation of general laborers currently working on the Memorial Student Union remediation project. University Police Department officials were on site to ensure campus security throughout the investigation.

It is important to note that no Texas A&M-Kingsville employees or students were involved in the investigation. Authorities cleared the campus by 9 a.m.

Initially, officials detained 26 individuals for additional screening. The contractor reports that they anticipate all 26 individuals will return to the campus work site by the end of the day."