Community organizations host 'Match Picnic' in Kingsville to connect children with adoptive families

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Multiple community organizations across South Texas came together in Kingsville this weekend to host a "Match Picnic," bringing together 31 children and 11 families for a day designed to spark lasting connections.

The event gave children and potential adoptive parents the chance to interact, play games, and share a large lunch. While organizers planned plenty of activities to break the ice, laser tag emerged as the crowd favorite.

Organizers say these statewide picnics are vital tools for creating natural, comfortable spaces where forever families can form.

There are currently approximately 2,200 children statewide who are seeking to be matched with their forever family.

Those interested in becoming a forever family for a Texas child can call 1-800-233-3405 or visit adoptchildren.org for more information.

South Texas children's portraits and personal stories they wish to share with their future forever families are also available at heartgallerystx.org.

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