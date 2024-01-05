Deleon sentenced to life in prison after shooting, killing Kingsville police officer

KINGSVILLE, Tx — In November 2021, KRIS 6 reported that Kingsville Police Officer Sherman Benys was shot and killed by Alfredo Deleon. Deleon has now been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Deleon plead guilty to 12 felonies, including assault on his own family, capital murder and attempted murder of three other officers at the scene.

The family is still processing the sentencing and said they are willing to speak with KRIS 6 on a later day. However, in a court statement, Vicki Benys, wife to the fallen officer, stated that she is still in denial over the loss of her husband and her family also continues to struggle without him.

The family will keep his memory alive with the non-profitthey started to recognize the many challenges law enforcement faces daily. The non-profit supports first responders in Kleberg County with equipment, training, counseling and other financial hardships.

