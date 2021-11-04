Kingsville officer Sherman Benys dies of wounds from shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kingsville Police Department officer Sherman Benys has died of wounds suffered in a shooting Monday in the line of duty.

His death was announced the death of the 19-year veteran policeman in a social media post from Nueces County Precinct Five Constable Facebook page and confirmed by the Kingsville Police Department.

Benys had been hospitalized in intensive care after being shot. His accused shooter is in jail after his arrest.

Kingsville police say Benys was shot around 5:09 p.m. Monday after an apparent domestic dispute on North Wanda Drive in Kingsville. Several officers responded to the call, and while there, Benys was shot.

The suspect, 40-year-old Alfredo Deleon, is currently held in Kleberg County Jail without bond. Deleon has been charged with three counts of Capital Murder of a police man or firemen-inchoate.