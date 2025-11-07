Aggressive dog fight near Kingsville elementary raises safety concerns

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A violent attack between stray dogs captured on video has sparked public safety concerns in Kingsville after the incident occurred close to Harvey Elementary School.

Dennis Greif was visiting his mother on Wednesday morning when he witnessed a pack of stray dogs attacking another dog in the area.

"Out of nowhere, they started ganging up on that one dog and started to tear it up," Greif said.

Greif recorded the attack on his phone before intervening.

"When I saw a piece of bed frame is when I dropped the phone and when I went over to try to break up the dogs with the bed frame," Greif said.

The video was later posted on social media, quickly sparking conversations about public safety due to the proximity to Harvey Elementary School.

Greif expressed particular concern about the potential danger to children in the area.

"Right now, it's a dog but at any point, it could be a kid. When they get in packs like that and they start nipping at a kid's ankle, one latches on, and they are all gonna start attacking him, and that's the main concern I have," Greif said.

Following the incident, KRIS 6 News reached out to Kingsville Health Department Director Emilio Garcia. He confirmed his department received a call about the dog attack and dispatched animal control to the scene.

"They did manage to impound 5 dogs. We will hold those dogs for three days, and then we will make a determination as to if they are adoptable, rescuable, or we have to euthanize them humanely to put them to sleep," Garcia said.

Garcia said no one has claimed the impounded dogs. If someone comes forward to claim them, they will be issued citations for letting the dogs run loose, not having rabies vaccinations, and not having the animals spayed or neutered.

Garcia emphasized the importance of responsible pet ownership in preventing similar incidents.

"People can really be part of the solution and not be part of the problem, per say. And that comes into becoming a responsible pet owner and keeping your animals confined and restrained in your property at all times," Garcia said.

The Kingsville Health Department advises residents who witness dog fights to call their office during business hours or contact the Kingsville Police Department after hours.

