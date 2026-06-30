5th Annual Kleberg County Back to School Bash set for July 18 in Kingsville

The Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation Youth Programs Department, Driscoll Health Plan and the Boys & Girls Club of Kingsville are teaming up to host the 5th Annual Kleberg County Back to School Bash on Saturday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Kingsville, 1238 E. Kenedy Ave.

The free community event is designed to help local families prepare for the upcoming school year while connecting them with essential health and community resources.

Free backpacks and school supplies will be available for up to 750 students, while supplies last. Families can also access healthcare application assistance to help navigate insurance options and visit community resource booths featuring local organizations and services.

Sports physicals will be offered with pre-registration required via QR code. Immunizations, including Tdap and meningitis vaccines, will also be available to help students meet school health requirements.

Beyond practical resources, the event will feature a Family Fun Zone with a bounce house, obstacle course, petting zoo, inflatable basketball, axe throwing and additional family-friendly activities.

The partnership between the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation, Driscoll Health Plan and the Boys & Girls Club of Kingsville reflects their shared mission to strengthen families, promote youth development and build healthier communities throughout the region.

The Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation Youth Programs Department works directly with schools and community organizations to provide evidence-based substance misuse prevention education. Through resiliency-building curricula, educational presentations and community outreach events, the department works to empower young people to make healthy choices and avoid alcohol, tobacco and other drugs while promoting positive social norms and behavioral health across the Coastal Bend.

Admission is free and families of all ages are encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact Joshua De Leon, Coalition Coordinator, at joshuad@cbwellness.org or 361-814-2001, ext. 104. The Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation can also be reached online at www.cbwellness.org.

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