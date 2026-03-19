Gang member facing federal murder charges arrested in Kleberg County

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Local and federal law enforcement officers arrested a confirmed gang member in Kleberg County who is facing multiple federal charges, including murder and racketeering, according to a South Texas Specialized Crimes and Narcotics Task Force post.

Task Force Special Agents, investigators from the Kleberg County Attorney’s Office, the FBI, and the U.S. Marshals Service executed a warrant in the 1300 block of East Huisache on March 18, 2026. Officers took Romeo Jose Ferrer, also known as "Primo," into custody without incident.

Ferrer is part of a larger federal case. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas charged 17 alleged gang members and associates with RICO conspiracy, murder, and other violent crimes.

Ferrer faces federal charges, including conspiracy to conduct the affairs of an enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity, murder in aid of racketeering activity, attempted murder, and assault. He is also charged with multiple firearm offenses during a crime of violence, including one resulting in death.

"This is what coordination between local, state, and federal partners looks like. We’re not slowing down," Kira Talip-Sanchez said.

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