Residents in the Rivera area are dealing with flooded yards and streets after recent heavy rains, but many say the downpour is more blessing than burden.

Danny Carlson, manager at Rivera Beach RV Park, says this is not the first time they’ve seen flooding like this in the area.

“Well, this is the second time it’s rained like this where we’ve had some flooding and stuff,” Carlson said.

Flooded streets, grateful hearts: Rivera gets much-needed rainfall

The rain has caused water to pool in driveways and low-lying roads, creating challenges for drivers and property owners alike. Carlson admits navigating the conditions can be tricky.

“You know you gotta go slow or you’ll hydroplane or maybe get a distributor wet, but it’s not too bad. I think we’re acclimatized for it,” he added.

Despite the inconveniences, local officials and many neighbors say the rainfall is a welcome relief after months of dry conditions.

Kleberg County Precinct Three Commissioner Jerry Martinez said parts of the region received between three and four inches of rain.

“The beach got really slammed. We had droughts for the last few months — real bad, bad droughts,”Martinez said. “This rain everyone is happy with. I know I’m happy with it. It’s going to help everything — our grain, our crops, everything.”

For now, Rivera residents are taking the wet weather in stride — managing the flooding while looking forward to greener fields and healthier crops in the weeks to come.

