Fatal crash closes Highway 285 near Riviera, traffic detoured

RIVIERA, Tx — A fatal collision between a truck tractor semi-trailer and a passenger vehicle has closed Highway 285 near Riviera Friday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. on Highway 285 just outside Riviera. DPS troopers confirmed one fatality at the scene.

The highway remains shut down between Riviera as investigators work to determine the cause of the crash. Motorists traveling between U.S. Highway 281 and U.S. Highway 77 are being rerouted to Highway 141.

DPS has not yet released the identity of the victim pending notification of next of kin.

Officials have not provided an estimated time for when the roadway will reopen.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Google Maps

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

