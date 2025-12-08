Animal rescue group in Kleberg County works to reopen low-cost veterinary clinic

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Animal Rescue Kleberg needs supplies and equipment to restart its low-cost community clinic that closed in 2022.

The no-kill rescue group, also known as ARK, saves displaced dogs and cats in the Kleberg County area, then works to find these furry friends a new home.

"We make sure they are fully vetted. They get spayed, neutered, vaccinated, tested, and then we put them up for adoption," said Joy Aynsley, ARK president.

Since 2012, the non-profit operated a low-cost clinic alongside the shelter, but that changed in 2022 when the veterinarian they worked with retired. Since then, they have only maintained the rescue shelter and have not been able to offer services to the community.

Now they have found a veterinarian who is willing to help them slowly by offering 25 to 30 appointments a month.

"Right now we need to restock all of our vaccinations, our tests, our supplies, surgical instruments, those sorts of things," Aynsley said.

Their goal is to raise funds through an initiative called Operation-Fix-It to offer services again. Aynsley said this is important for the community because there is a huge need for affordable veterinary care in the area.

"We have a large percentage of our population that is in poverty, and they need the resources. The closest resources are in Corpus Christi. They have done an amazing job for our community, but there are quite a few people who can't get out there," Aynsley said.

Aynsley tells KRIS 6 News it's been tough not having the clinic the past few years, which ended up slowing down their operation. This is especially challenging in South Texas, where there is a large stray population.

"Down here, we're ideal climate for year-round breeding and survival. Instead of getting one litter a year, you get two. Dogs and cats," Aynsley said.

That's why ARK is working to open its low-cost clinic by having fundraisers. They have a GoFundMe page open for those wanting to donate to the initiative. They will also sell Christmas photos at the shelter on December 13th, 14th, 20th, and 21st. It is open to the community with or without pets.

"We want to help, we want to get back into our community outreach, and a big part of that would be our clinic providing the resources for everybody in this community," Aynsley said.

