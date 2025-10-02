You are not alone: annual Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil held in Jim Wells County

The 79th Judicial District Attorney's Office held their annual Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil on Wednesday, Oct. 1 at the Jim Wells County District Courtroom.

The message of the night: you are not alone.

A purple ribbon, symbolizing domestic violence, adorned the podium as speakers shared their stories dealing with domestic abuse.

Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia stood before the small crowd and shared his mother's own story as a victim of abuse, and how he pledged to be better and make a difference as an officer.

The district attorney, the sheriff, the county judge and community members challenged those in attendance to make a difference. Reminding each other that everyone knows someone affected by this ongoing violence.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, an average of 24 people per minute are victims of abuse by an intimate partner. Nearly three in every 10 women and one in 10 men.

Speakers urged attendees to let people know that there are resources in Jim Wells County to get the into a safe environment.