Third suspected arrested in connection with Isaiah Salinas murder

A third person was arrested on Friday, June 6 in connection with the murder of Isaiah Salinas.

Jim Wells County Sheriff Joseph “Guy” Baker confirmed the arrest of 22-year-old Makayla Perez at an apartment complex on the 2000 block of Farm-to-Market 665 in Alice.

She was booked into the Jim Wells County jail. She is charged with murder and engaging in criminal activity.

Salinas was found Monday night with multiple gun shots outside a home on the 1800 block of Carmen Street in Rancho Alegre. Deputies were responding to a report of gun fire around 11 p.m.

He was rushed to the Alice hospital where he died.

Two men, Diego Kael Diaz-Martinez and Gabriel Rodriguez were arrested on June 4th for the murder. They were charged with murder and engaging in organized in criminal activity. The men have bonds are set at $1,800,000 bonds each. They remain in custody of the Jim Wells County Jail.

