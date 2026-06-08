South Texas law enforcement escorts late Constable Frank Davila Jr.

Jim Wells County Constable Precinct 4 Frank Davila Jr. died Friday, June 5, ending a dedicated tenure serving the Premont community in South Texas.

Davila took the oath of office in January 1993 and served as constable for over 30 years.

Law enforcement agencies from around South Texas escorted the late constable.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

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