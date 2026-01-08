Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Search underway for escaped detainees near Jim Wells County

Investigation at FM 1930 and FM 1352
Melissa Trevino
JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — A search is underway for two people who were detained at the Falfurrias checkpoint and escaped while in route to Robstown.

According to Jim Wells County Sheriff Joseph "Guy" Baker, it happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday on FM 1930 and FM 1352. Sheriff Baker told Neighborhood News Reporter Melissa Trevino a third party transport was taking two people from the checkpoint to their destination when they escaped. Border patrol immediately showed up to the scene. The Texas Department of Public Safety and Alice Police Department are also assisting in the search.

Detainee search investigation

KRIS 6 News has reached out to border patrol officials for more details. We will continue to update you as we receive more information.

