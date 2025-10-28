Hundreds of veterans from across Texas gathered at Shady Rest Ranch in Freer for a two-day event, Oct. 28 and 29th, that combines deer hunting, fellowship and faith through the annual Venison for Veterans event.

The event, organized by Field of Dreams Christian Ministries, has been touching veterans' lives for 30 years. The ministry's founders started the program to honor veterans in their

family.

Veterans find fellowship and faith at Texas hunting event

"This feels like a family reunion more than anything," said Anthony Drogos, a Navy and Army veteran who has attended the event for 10 years after learning about it from a fellow soldier.

For Drogos, who served two tours in Iraq, the event offers more than just hunting and free venison. The event also includes church services and prayer.

"The best, biggest, most important part of this whole thing is Jesus. It's one of the times that my mind is super quiet. I'm not really thinking about anything. Everything around me is right there," Drogos said.

After struggling following his military service, Drogos said he found peace through this event and his faith.

"This is what I feel Heaven would be like. In some ways, like, with the sense of community and people being around. You don't have to have your guard up. You don't have to - it's peaceful here," he said.

Air Force veteran Louis Ramirez discovered the event while shopping at a grocery store and has found it life-changing ever since.

"It's extremely important. It's a win-win situation. Not only for the ranchers because they get to manage their deer lease. And it's a win-win for the veteran because they get to have free meat. Especially with prices now-a-days," Ramirez said.

While the event centers around Jesus Christ, Ramirez said there's an important message for all veterans.

"They can remember that there's always somebody out there for them. All they got to do is reach out," he said.

Veterans at the event said the goal is to make sure everyone is fed both physically and spiritually.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

