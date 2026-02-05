Texas Commission of Jail Standards cite Duval and Jim Wells County jails for safety violations

Recent findings from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards have revealed troubling violations at both the Duval and Jim Wells County jails, raising concerns about inmate safety following multiple custodial deaths.

The Duval County jail has experienced three custodial deaths over the past two years, while Jim Wells County has seen three deaths since 2016. Both facilities are now working to address documentation and procedural issues identified by state inspectors.

Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez outlined his facility's intake procedures for inmates especially those with medical or mental health concerns.

"All our inmates - whether they are brought in by the state or whether or county deputies or the city police department - all inmates if we know they have medical issues they have to have a medical clearance before we accept them," Ramirez said.

The sheriff explained that all inmates undergo suicide risk assessments during booking.

"Every inmate will have a questionnaire of questions asked by the correctional officer regarding any suicide attempts," Ramirez said.

When asked what happens if inmates indicate they have mental health issues or suicidal thoughts, Ramirez responded: "If they do answer - to certain questions - that they have had mental illnesses in the past or are considering suicide then yeah - they get placed on a suicide - suicide detention."

Following any custodial death, Ramirez said his department immediately turns investigations over to external authorities.

"So, if we lose an inmate that's in our custody immediately - we don't conduct the investigation ourselves. The investigation gets turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety - the Rangers Division," Ramirez said.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards recently flagged documentation issues at the Duval County facility, finding that logs didn't match surveillance video. Ramirez confirmed that one jailer was terminated following the most recent death.

In Jim Wells County, the three custodial deaths since 2016 resulted in violations classified as technical, mainly involving incomplete or inaccurate documentation.

Jim Wells County Sheriff Joseph "Guy" Baker acknowledged the documentation problems.

"When they do their checks the officers are supposed to write the date, the time that the check was done. We do have cameras and stuff like that. The checks were done. They were just not - the officer failed to document that check," Baker said.

State records reveal that 11 of 78 procedural observation logs are missing from the Jim Wells County facility.

Baker attributed some of the documentation gaps to human error.

"Well, we're all human. Well, sometimes they check on the person and they forget to write it in," Baker said.

Both sheriffs say they're working closely with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards and that immediate steps are underway to address the violations.

