State orders fix after years of arsenic violations in Concepcion water system

For years, residents in a small Duval County community of Concepcion have been drinking water that has been found to contain high levels of arsenic.

A state enforcement order is putting new pressure on the local water district after years of arsenic violations. State records show the district's water tested above the federal safety limit for arsenic repeatedly between 2018 and 2023.

For the roughy 43 water connections served by the Concepcion water system — the state's agreed order raises questions about water quality.

According to TCEQ, every quarter for the last five and a half years the arsenic levels in the water have exceed the federal limit.

In quarter 4 of 2019 and quarter 1 in 2020 the highest recorded arsenic levels were at 70 percent above allowed limit.

"It fluctuates close to above and below and hasn't had a consistent. They come and they — TCEQ comes and tests the water once every quarter. And it hasn't had the four quarters straight,” Dario Guerra, Duval County Conversation and Relation Engineer.

Guerra is new to the Duval County Conservation and Reclamation District. He says the most recent test came back below the federal action level and there is a plan to fix the issue.

"The last quarter was point zero nine. It was less than point one. So, it passed. It's not gonna take a lot to fix the problem,” Guerra said.

He says arsenic levels have fluctuated for years — often hovering just above or below the federal limit.

Guerra says the arsenic is naturally occurring in the groundwater and that water usage can impact test results.

"We're going to be putting a sand filter. Doing some pilot testing on the sand filter just to see what works best on the system,” he said.

Some residents like Concepcion resident Flumencio Garcia Jr. are still concerned.

He uses a private water well.

"I wonder if it affects my garden and things like that. That's another thing. Like you water your garden. Is it gonna affect it,” said Flumencio Garcia Jr., Concepcion resident.

Garcia says now he thinks before drinking water, instead he’ll buy more bottled water.

But, Garcia says that isn’t an option everyone can easily afford.

"A lot of people depend on drinking water here. I grew up drinking water out of a water hose. And now it's kinda scary that you can't do that,” said Flumencio Garcia Jr., Concepcion resident.

While the state give the district up to six months to fix the problem, Duval County officials say it’s an easy fix that will take just three months.

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