SAN DIEGO, TX — Students in the Mariachi Azul y Oro program at San Diego High School are celebrating a state title win, crediting months of dedication and a shared pride in their culture for the achievement.

The group competed at the TAME competition, bringing home the state championship after a gap of nearly six years.

For junior Gabriel Gonzalez, being part of the program has meant more than musical achievement.

"I feel honored that I get to be a part of this, this group, this culture, our culture. That we get to have here and share with not only just the people here but with the people all over the world," Gonzalez said.

South Texas mariachi program wins state title after nearly 6-year drought

Gonzalez said he joined the mariachi program by accident, but it helped him connect with his culture in ways he did not expect.

Senior Kaylee Munoz said the music carries meaning that goes beyond performance.

"Mariachi is all about like what music represents to each individual person and what the songs are about. A lot of them are about love. A lot of them about having fun. It's just meant to represent like a fun culture," Munoz said.

For students like Munoz, mariachi represents tradition, culture and pride passed down through generations — and often heard at life's most significant moments.

Junior Carina Sanchez said the music holds deep personal meaning for her family.

"It means so much to my family, specifically, especially in funeral or birthday settings. That's what you hear. You hear the songs and it really just makes me emotional," Sanchez said.

Beyond cultural pride, students say the program has taught them lessons about themselves. Sanchez said the experience of competing for the state title reinforced her belief in persistence.

"I've definitely learned a lot about perseverance, and even when I think that I'm not going to learn something or I can't get it, that if I keep working, I'll get it eventually," Sanchez said.

Gonzalez said the state title was a moment that confirmed what the group already believed about itself.

"I know we had it in us and place at state it was just something that really hit me. And it was amazing to experience," Gonzalez said.

Members of Mariachi Azul y Oro say the culture is very much alive in their community and they plan to continue representing it for years to come.

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