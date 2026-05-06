San Diego man found dead after early morning house fire spreads to neighboring home on West St. Charles

A man was found dead early Wednesday after a fire broke out in the 700 block of West St. Charles, officials confirmed.

The San Diego Volunteer Fire Department received the call at about 3:15 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found the wooden home engulfed in flames. The fire spread to a neighboring house that was unoccupied and undergoing remodeling at the time, authorities said.

Firefighters worked to control the blaze, but the fire's intensity caused significant damage to both structures.

State fire marshals launched an investigation into the cause of the fire. The victim's body was taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

No other injuries were reported. The man's name has not been released pending notification of family members.

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