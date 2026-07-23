San Diego man dies after rear-end crash on Highway 44

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 36-year-old San Diego man died Wednesday night after a rear-end collision on State Highway 44, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Adam Chapa was driving a 2002 GMC 1500 westbound on State Highway 44 with two male passengers when the vehicle stopped to make a left turn onto County Road 338. The crash occurred just after 8:10 p.m. on July 22, approximately three miles west of San Diego.

A 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 50-year-old woman from Freer, was also traveling westbound behind the GMC when the driver failed to control her speed. The Silverado struck the GMC 1500 from behind.

All individuals involved were transported to Christus Spohn Hospital in Alice for treatment. Despite medical efforts, Chapa was pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m.

Chapa's two passengers, ages 36 and 27, were also injured in the crash. The condition of the passengers and the Silverado driver has not been released by authorities.

Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Office in San Diego are continuing to investigate. No charges have been announced at this time.

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