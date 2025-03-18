San Diego Girls Powerlifting team continues state legacy

Girl strength continues to dominate in San Diego. On Thursday, March 13, the San Diego Powerlifting girl's team won their fourth consecutive state championship at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association 3A Division State Championship.

With a sense of pride also comes a mix of emotions for the seniors on the team.

“We’re four-time state champions. We’ll always be the best,” said Taylor Ortiz.

A statement senior Taylor Ortiz will have for the rest of her life.

She fell in love with powerlifting after her friend encouraged her to join.

“I just really liked the environment, very friendly,” Ortiz said. “(We) learn to be a family, work together, push each other. Have self-strength.”

She said she goes into each competition with one thing on her mind.

“I won’t let my team down. Like a reward for myself, too,” she said. “It was a fun and loving experience. I’ll definitely do it again and definitely miss it.”

Ortiz, Jalynn Garcia, and Jaylin Lozano are just three members of the championship team.

They said their last meeting was a bitter-sweet moment.

“It was just a surreal experience. Being able to do what I do with my teammates and coaches. This being the last time, I’m very emotional about it. I was very grateful to be a part of such an amazing team,” Garcia said.

17-year-old Garcia said she feels sad, happy, and strong.

“I found my identity with powerlifting,” she said.

Something Jaylin Lozano agrees with.

“I started lifting and it gave me like an adrenaline rush to where I felt like myself. And finally found a sport that I love,” Lozano said.

Hype from the team and others keep the senior Vaqueros going.

Lozano said they are all taking so much from each other and the sport, especially all their accomplishments as females.

“Just because it’s a boy-dominated sport doesn’t mean a girl can’t do it,” she said.

The senior girls said they are showing their small-town strength with the hopes of encouraging others to find themselves.

Individual Results

97 lb. Weight Class

Liza-Belle Garcia - 2nd place

Makenzie Chapa - 6th place

105 lb. Weight Class

Taylor Ortiz - 2nd place

Jaylin Lozano - 12th place

Jewlyana Sanchez -13th place

114 lb. Weight Class

Destiny Erebia- 5th Place

123 lb. Weight Class

Lauren Bernal - 4th place Katelynn Mendez - 5th place

165 lb. Weight Class

Addison Gallegos - 3rd place

181 lb. Weight Class

Jalynn Garcia - STATE CHAMPION New State Record Holder in Squat -525lb. Heavy Platform Best Squat. Heavy Platform Best Overall Lifter. 1st Team All-Academic. $1,000 THSWPA/Bench Daddy Scholarship Recipient.

242+ lb. Weight Class

Maya Porter - 3rd place

