Police and animal control rescued five dogs on Jan. 6 from deplorable conditions inside an abandoned home on Huisache Street in Freer, where the animals were found - some locked in kennels - surrounded by feces and dried urine.

Freer Police Chief Rolando Flores said officers discovered the animals after entering the property during a welfare check. The conditions inside were immediately apparent.

"Pretty much as soon as we breached this door in the back - we immediately saw the feces and dried urine on the floor," Flores said.

Police rescue several dogs from 'horrific' conditions in Freer home

The investigation revealed signs of prolonged neglect. In one bedroom, officers found evidence that a dog had desperately tried to escape its confinement.

"When we made entry - one of the bedroom walls - where they had that dog over there - you could see the dry wall was kinda like clawed through where they were trying to get out," Flores said.

Police have identified 34-year-old Amanda Nicole Vargas, the renter of the home, as the person responsible for the animals' care. Authorities are currently searching for Vargas, who is believed to be in Kingsville.

The situation became even more disturbing the day after the initial discovery. When the homeowner and a neighbor returned to the property, they found approximately 20 animal carcasses in a trash bin.

Neighbor Horacio Rodriguez said he had been concerned about the property for months, noticing a strong odor and no signs of anyone living there.

"I called the owner and said 'you know what. I'm going to go in there. There's no body there.' And I came and sure enough. Man, o' mighty! And then when they pulled those dogs out of there," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez expressed his outrage at the treatment of the animals.

"Our dog is like a human. It's like a human being to us. I mean - and to see such a thing like that. A dog being hungry, thirsty, malnourished, pregnant. I mean come on," Rodriguez said.

Police are still searching for one additional dog believed to be connected to the property. The current health status of the rescued animals has not been released.

Flores emphasized that the community has resources available for pet owners who can no longer care for their animals.

"No animal should be in this condition. And it's just crazy to believe that they were just left like this especially considering we have our shelter here in town," Flores said.

The police chief indicated that additional charges could be filed against Vargas as the investigation continues. The rescued dogs, along with other animals at the local pound, are in need of foster and adoptive homes.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Freer Police at 361-394-6002 or Crime Stoppers at 361-664-STOP.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.