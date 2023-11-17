Hygiene worries washed away for Alice woman

ALICE — Basic needs like showering are hard to meet when you can’t move easily, so that’s why one company stepped up to help those in need.

Barbara Saxton had been watching television when one advertisement kept catching her eye. The ad was for a new shower — something she desperately needed because of her spine injuries.

“I’m guessing it was just right timing. I’m fixing to have surgery,” Saxton said.

Saxton will be having surgery on her spine which causes her pain daily but will also keep her from doing simple tasks like taking a shower.

She made a phone call to a company called Bath Fitter.

“I wanted to contact my insurance; medical insurance to see if they would help me. And all of a sudden, he said you’re getting it for free,” Saxton said.

To her surprise, the company had a program to help her, and the best part was it was free.

“We offer several “Fit for Good” programs throughout the year where we run into homes where they just can’t afford it. And what a better way to give back to the community when they have to spend no money out of pocket,” said Ismael Garcia, consultant for Bath Fitter.

The total value of the project is $10,000.

“I mean, it’s a blessing. Somebody has to have a good heart,” Saxton said.

Saxton is thankful for the help and the program that gives her a sense of independence.

