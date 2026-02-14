Freer police investigate officer-involved shooting; One person hospitalized

Update: Feb. 14, 2026 at 7:09 a.m.

Freer police chief Rolando Flores said the incident began with a narcotics investigation on the 600 block of Oaks Street around 4:45 a.m.

During the investigation an individual came out of a nearby residence and aimed a gun at one of the two officers conducting the drug investigation. The officer attempted to take cover behind a nearby vehicle when he saw the weapon.

The officer, whose identity has not been released, shot at the individual striking him in the hand. Flores said it is unclear, at this time, how the individual was involved in the investigation.

The individual's identity has not been released. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Texas Rangers are investigating.

Charges are pending.

Original

One person was sent to the hospital in the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 14 following an officer-involved shooting in Freer.

The shooting began with a foot pursuit of two suspects, said Police Chief Rolando Flores.

One of the suspects ran to a home on the 600 block of Oaks Street. When officers approached the suspect - the suspect pointed a gun at the officers.

Flores said one of the officers shot the suspect.

Flores said the suspect, whose identity has not been released, was apprehended and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The officer, whose identity has not been released, was not injured, Flores said.

Details of what began the foot pursuit are unknown at this time.

Texas Rangers will take the lead on this investigation. Details are limited at this time.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.