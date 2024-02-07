EnCore Energy reopens Uranium Plant with plans for county growth

La Rosita Uranium Plant reopened with a celebration including former Governor Rick Perry as the guest speaker.

EnCore Energy leaders hope for growth in South Texas and in Duval County jobs.

People who live in Duval County celebrated the re-opening of the uranium plant located between San Diego and Freer.

EnCore Energy leaders said they re-opened the uranium plant to help provide the Coastal Bend with another natural resources as well as to create jobs. This renewed plant is vital to the economic growth of the neighborhoods around the plant.

The restart of the Rosita Central Processing Plant and Wellfield started in November of 2023 and marks the first uranium production in Texas in over a decade.

“Texas is one of the major uranium provinces in the U.S. and the third biggest state in terms of uranium resources," EnCore Energy Executive Director William M. Sheriff said. "(It has a) very long history of production primarily through the in-situ recovery which is not really mining it’s when you inject oxygen into the water, dissolve the uranium – pump it to the surface and recover it. Basically, a wastewater treatment plant."

The opening of the South Texas plant gives the opportunity to provide a different kind of fuel to America.

EnCore Energy leaders said the plant will America be more self-sufficient instead of relying on other counties.

Former Texas Governor Rick Perry said that uranium has long had a negative connotation. However, he said that has changed.

“The addition of uranium and to be able to environmentally, safely, thoughtfully mine this material is incredibly good news for counties along the Gulf Coast. That seems to be where these major deposits are,” former Governor of Texas Rick Perry said.

EnCore leaders said that the uranium protocols today are different than in the past. All aspects of safety have been ensured for the plant in Duval County.

Along with the resources, leaders expect growth in the South Texas economy.

“(It’ll bring) job opportunities and good resources for all across the United States because uranium feeds a lot of the nuclear plants around the country and we’re looking to great things to happen here in Duval County for us,” Duval County Judge Arnoldo Cantu said.

The ceremony at the plant included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours of the facilities.

South Texas is rich in uranium. EnCore Energy leaders said that accounts for 20% of energy in the United States and EnCore Energy believes the future of uranium is expected to flourish especially in Duval County.

