Duval County neighbors wave American flags with pride

A small group of neighbors in Duval County stood in a united front on Thursday, Sept. 12, one day after the 23rd anniversary of 9/11.

"We're united. That we're citizens. That we're neighbors. That we're citizens together. Many of us are friends. Many of us - even though we're friends - stand on different sides of the political aisle. But we're still Americans,” said Mary Wilson, Duval County resident.

Wilson was a part of the flag-waving demonstration.

"I love America. And I love my community,” she said.

National Flag Wave Day started in 2001, with a few women in Freeport, Maine, who stood with their American flags as a silent vigil to the 9/11 attacks they had just witnessed.

"But the day after, there was a very tragic and sad day, but the day after, people were very united in the fact that we're Americans,” Wilson said.

Rosa Rivera said she’s proud to stand alongside her neighbors and display her love for her country.

"We want all the nation to get all together and to respect each other,” she said.

This is a first for Duval County, but neighbors hope to make this a tradition for years to come.

The flag wavers said their main purpose was to send a message of unity in a country they believed is divided by politics.

