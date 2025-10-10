Duval County jail inmate dies by suicide in cell

A 33-year-old Duval County jail inmate died by suicide Friday morning in his isolation cell, Sheriff Romeo Ramirez confirmed.

Israel Hinojosa of San Diego was found unresponsive in his cell at 11:25 a.m. after correctional officers discovered he had used his clothing to hang himself from a metal door handle.

Hinojosa was arrested Wednesday evening on charges of public intoxication, assault on a peace officer and assault on a public servant. Police responded to reports around 5:30 p.m. of a man passed out at the park across from the County Courthouse.

After his arrest, Hinojosa was taken to the emergency room in Alice on Thursday for treatment of a head gash, but he refused medical attention.

On Friday morning, correctional officers checked on Hinojosa in his isolation cell at 11 a.m. He asked when he would be magistrated by a judge, but officers did not have a scheduled time.

During the next routine check 25 minutes later, officers found him unresponsive. He was not on suicide watch at the time of his death.

Correctional officers attempted CPR before an ambulance transported Hinojosa to Alice hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident. Hinojosa's family has been notified.

