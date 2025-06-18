San Diego drunk driver who killed teen to serve jail time on the weekends

A Duval County man has been sentenced to 120 days in jail, two years after killing his friend in a single-vehicle rollover crash.

On May 26, 2023, Louis Anthony Pena, then 18 years of age, was driving drunk on FM 1554 in Jim Wells County when he lost control of his Ford F250 pick-up, went into a ditch, and rolled over through a fence into a pasture.

His passenger, 18-year-old Alexander Guerra, of San Diego, died at the scene just hours before his high school graduation.

KRIS TV

Pena, now 20, appeared in court Tuesday and agreed to a plea deal.

Pena pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter. In exchange for his plea, Judge Michael V. Garcia suspended his 10-year prison sentence and sentenced Pena to 120 days in jail. Judge Garcia also signed off on allowing Pena to serve his sentence on the weekends. Pena was also sentenced to 10 years probation. That means when he's not in jail, the San Diego native still has to comply with the terms of his probation.

According to Jim Wells County District Clerk R. David Guerrero, Pena will begin serving his weekend jail time at the Jim Wells County Jail on Friday, June 20. Pena will report to the jail on Friday at 6 p.m. and be allowed to leave Sunday at 6 p.m.

Pena was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

