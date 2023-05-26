Officials: San Diego HS senior dies in car accident hours before graduation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — State troopers are investigating an early morning accident on Friday that left a teenager dead, hours before his high school graduation.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Guadalupe Casares said 18-year-old San Diego High School senior Alexander Guerra died following a rollover accident at about 12:50 a.m. Friday.

The accident happened in Jim Wells County off FM 1554.

Casares said 18-year-old Louis Anthony Pena was driving a Ford F250 pick-up and "failed to maintain a single lane."

The truck then drove into a ditch before it rolled over through a fence into a pasture.

Officials said Guerra was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pena was questioned, and Casares said Pena "admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages."

Pena was arrested and charged for driving while intoxicated.

Casares added a warrant was issued for a blood draw, and they are waiting on those results.

He will be charged with intoxication manslaughter, Casares said.

Guerra, was set to graduate Friday night.

The San Diego Independent School District posted a statement on social media:

We are saddened about the passing of our beloved senior student today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. While this is a huge loss to our SDISD community, the district has decided to proceed with the graduation ceremony this evening at 8pm. San Diego ISD

