REAL Inc. opens food pantry in Premont

Money through a partnership in Premont is helping put food on the table for lots of residents.

REAL, Inc. received money through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds allotted for Jim Wells County.

The money was used to build the first Premont Food Pantry.

“This is wonderful for the people of Premont,” said Norma Tullos, Premont resident.

Norma Tullos is a lifelong Premont resident who said she’s thankful for her community neighbors.

She credits them for providing food assistance to her and other families.

“I’m so glad these people got this together. Because there are times that we don’t have any food at the end of the month,” Tullos said.

As we prepare to enter June, Tullos looks back on her struggles.

Pamela Garza, with REAL Inc., is hopeful the recent opening of Premont’s first brick-and-mortar food pantry will help provide relief for several families.

“On our first food distribution – that was just held – we were able to serve 101 families in the Premont area,” said Pamela Garza, REAL, Inc.’s Manager of Mobility Services.

She said Jim Wells County Commissioner Wicho Gonzalez, with money from the ARPA and a partnership with Corpus Christi Coastal Bend Food Bank, made the food pantry possible.

Garza said the commissioner knew the demand in the small town, which was seen at the first curbside distribution.

“But know that if you’re in a crisis know that you do not have to wait for the first or third Monday of the month,” Garza said.

She said anyone in Premont and the surrounding communities in need of help can call them at 361- 668-3158.

