Premont man dies after being struck by pickup truck while crossing Business 281 highway

PREMONT, Texas — A 37-year-old Premont man died early Friday morning after being struck by a pickup truck while crossing a highway near the city limits.

Randy Davila was crossing Business 281 from east to west around 8:35 p.m. Thursday when he was hit by a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound in the inside lane, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials.

The driver of the Silverado immediately pulled over and called 911 after the collision occurred just outside Premont city limits.

Davila was transported by Allegiance EMS to Christus Spohn Hospital in Alice before being airlifted by Halo Flight to Christus Spohn Shoreline in Corpus Christi.

He was pronounced dead at 3:02 a.m. Friday.

The crash remains under investigation by Texas Highway Patrol troopers from the Alice office.

