Premont bus driver shares experience with US Border Patrol

One South Texas bus driver is sharing his interaction with US Border Patrol Agents with his neighbors, and with KRIS 6 News reporter Melissa Trevino.

Donald Greever had an unexpected experience on his way home from the Valley with the Premont girls basketball team when he was unexpectedly pulled over by the agents.

"I figured it was gonna happen at some point. I don't think it was going to be this soon,” Greever said.

Greever has been a bus driver with Premont Independent School District for two years. He’s made the Valley trip dozens of times, but this time it was a bit different.

He was stopped by Border Patrol with several students on board.

"We were shocked because it doesn't happen," Greever said. "He told me to pull over to the second - for the inspection."

He didn’t know what to expect, but he had his paperwork ready for agents to look over.

"They never ever entered the bus. There was no dogs ever on the bus. I'm not even sure if the dog that was at the first gate went around the bus. They're very cordial, very polite. Like they always have been,” Greever said.

After 30 seconds, they were back on the road.

As KRIS 6 News reported,several Coastal Bend schools advised parents and students to be aware of Border Patrol possibly stopping them for questions.

Greever wanted to share his experience to ease the minds of his fellow neighbors.

"Kids have a hard time right now with the shootings and the drugs and whatever's going on in the school. The last thing any of them - even the teachers - need is to have Border Patrol, ICE or a sheriff, a cop coming in,” he said.

Greever said he hopes no student has to endure this experience. He does wonder what bus drivers should do in these situations.

