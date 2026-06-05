Jim Wells County Constable Frank Davila Jr. dies in office

Jim Wells County Constable Precinct 4 Frank Davila Jr. died Friday, ending a brief but dedicated tenure serving the Premont community in South Texas.

Davila took the oath of office in January 2025 after winning election as a Democratic candidate in the 2024 Texas General Election. He was serving his first term as constable and was scheduled to serve through December 31, 2028.

As constable, Davila served as a certified peace officer with full enforcement powers in the Premont area. His role included acting as bailiff for justice courts, serving subpoenas and legal papers for civil and criminal cases, participating in criminal investigations, enforcing court judgments in civil cases, handling truancy cases, and managing financial transactions and seized property for the office.

The Jim Wells County community and local law enforcement agencies are expected to announce funeral arrangements and memorial services in the coming days.

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