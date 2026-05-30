Fundraiser in Premont to help family of teen shot and killed days after graduation

A fundraiser is being held in Premont to help the family of 16-year-old Librado Telles Junior with funeral expenses following his unexpected death.

Telles was shot and killed just days after graduating from Premont High School. Details surrounding the incident have not been released.

Ambassadors of the Heart is hosting a burger combo sale, car wash, and raffle to support the Telles family from noon until 4 p.m. at Rowdy D's Chill Zone in Premont — a spot friends say was one of Telles' favorite hangouts.

Organizers hope the community will come out to show support for the family during this difficult time.

Burgers combo is $12 and the car wash is $20 per vehicle.

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