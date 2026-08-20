Two fatal crashes under investigation in Nueces and Jim Wells counties

ORANGE GROVE, Tx —



Authorities are investigating two separate deadly crashes in the Coastal Bend; one in Jim Wells County late Wednesday night and another in Nueces County early Thursday.

Nueces County

One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Nueces County early Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS Staff Sergeant Rob Mallory confirmed the crash resulted in one fatality. Additional details were not immediately available, as the investigating trooper had not yet returned to duty Thursday afternoon.

The Nueces County Precinct Five Constable's Office said on Facebook that deputies assisted DPS troopers and Nueces County Sheriff's Office deputies at the scene at FM 2826 and CR 77.

FM 2826 was shut down between US 77 and CR 79 during the investigation. The roadway has since been reopened.

Jim Wells County

An Orange Grove woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Jim Wells County late Wednesday night, according to DPS.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on County Road 308, approximately six miles west of Orange Grove.

According to troopers, a 2021 Jeep Gladiator was traveling south when it left the roadway and entered the grassy eastbound shoulder. The driver attempted to get back on the road but overcorrected and lost control, striking the concrete barrier of a bridge, DPS said.

The vehicle went over the barrier, fell approximately 20 feet, landed upside down and caught fire, according to DPS.

The driver, Georgina Perez, 41, of Orange Grove, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Richard Deleon.

The crash remains under investigation by DPS troopers assigned to the Alice Highway Patrol Office.

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