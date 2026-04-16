Orange Grove city leaders declared a local state of disaster on Wednesday as growing water concerns continue, leaving small business owners worried about the future.

On Thursday, Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoini acknowledged the need to return calls to cities that have filed declarations of local disaster, including Three Rivers and Orange Grove.

Orange Grove water supply concerns leave small business owners fearing future restrictions and closures

For Edie Duncan, owner of Katherine’s Flowers downtown, the water concerns are hitting close to home. Duncan, who has been running her flower shop for just over a year, said water is essential to keep her business and stock alive.

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"I use about 600 gallons a month. So over a year period, you figure that out, that comes out to 73,000 gallons of water," Duncan said.

Duncan said her flower shop's water usage is much more than she realized. Like many, she said it is easy to take water for granted until it is gone.

"As long as it’s coming out of the tap, you’re good. But as soon as that tap doesn’t draw any more water, you’re like, 'Oh my God.

Now what,'" Duncan said.

"It is going to affect everybody’s business. We need to worry about it like a year ago and not when the faucets are ready to stop dripping," Duncan said.

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When asked if she fears having to close down at some point, Duncan expressed concern for the broader community.

"Looking at the long scope of it, yes. I think, eventually, a lot of people are going to end up closing businesses, restaurants, coffee shops, flower shops," Duncan said.

In the meantime, Duncan is already adapting by adding other products to keep her doors open.

"From selling flowers and plants to being more of a gift shop. So, you find other things. You do sourdough bread. And you do jams, jellies, and honeys," Duncan said.

As city leaders work on solutions, including possible state assistance, business owners say time is critical. People across the Coastal Bend are hoping for solutions soon, but in the meantime, they are doing their part to conserve water.

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