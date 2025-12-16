Orange Grove school district partners with emergency responders for safety preparedness

School safety took center stage Tuesday, Dec. 16th as 18 agencies gathered for a discussion-based tabletop exercise designed to improve coordination between law enforcement, emergency responders and school staff before any crisis occurs.

The meeting at Orange Grove Independent School District brought together police, fire, EMS and school personnel to ensure everyone is prepared for potential emergencies.

"Everybody being on the same page is so important," said Ashley Alaniz, mother of four children who attend Orange Grove ISD.

Todd Wright, Orange Grove Emergency Management Coordinator, emphasized the importance of preparation in their rural community.

"Preparedness is key. We're in a small community. We're a rural community. So, what we want to do is make sure that when we come together, we're able to efficiently and effectively come together - work coordinate and take care of the incident as quickly as possible," Wright said.

The collaborative effort stems from House Bill 33, which became a requirement following the Uvalde Elementary School shooting. The legislation mandates Texas school districts partner with emergency personnel for safety planning.

Alaniz said the enhanced security measures provide peace of mind for parents.

"I think with all the crazy things that have happened in the world lately, it's just great to know there's an added extra security in place for incidents that might occur," Alaniz said.

She noted how much school safety has evolved since her own school days.

"Knowing that our school district is taking the measurements to make sure they're on the same base with the police station and on the same page about what they're going to do - I think is really great. And its gives us as parents a sense of security," Alaniz said.

The exercise included Orange Grove Police, Texas Department of Emergency Management Services, the Sheriff's Office and district staff. Participants reviewed various emergency scenarios to improve their coordinated response capabilities.

Superintendent Eddie Hesseltine stressed the proactive nature of the training.

"You never want these types of things to happen but you have to prepare. And that's what we want. We want preparedness. We also want that communication piece with all the agencies," Hesseltine said.

District leaders emphasized this initiative focuses on planning, partnership and prevention rather than reacting to fear.

