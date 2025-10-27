Orange Grove school leaders are asking residents to support a voter approval tax rate election that would help the district improve safety and provide employee raises after years of financial losses.

The Orange Grove Independent School District is turning to voters for help in recovering funds that have been lost over time, with the election appearing on the upcoming ballot.

When Gilbert Gonzalez Jr., an Orange Grove/Sandia resident, first heard about the potential tax increase, he decided to investigate the issue thoroughly.

"Course, it states another tax increase. We're on a fixed income. I said, 'woo, let me go check,'" Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez called the superintendent and attended several public meetings to learn more about the voter approval tax rate election, commonly known as VATRE.

After getting information directly from school officials, Gonzalez said he gained a better understanding of how school funding works.

Orange Grove ISD seeks voter support for tax rate election

"He explained it. Basically, very simple. You have to buckets you get money from M and O - maintenance and operation. And that's from planned operation to paying janitorial services, your paraprofessionals, your teachers, everybody gets that M and O," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez has made it his mission to ensure neighbors understand the issue, particularly because voter turnout in the area tends to be low.

Despite initial concerns about increased taxes, Gonzalez now supports the measure after learning more about its purpose and impact.

"In the long run it's going to help our children and taxes are not going to go up. To get a good education you get quality teachers, quality facilities, technology has to be up there. Keep up with the pace," Gonzalez said.

Superintendent Eddie Hesseltine explained that the election is about recovering money the district has been losing for years due to state funding mechanisms.

"This VATRE is - is available to us because the school district hadn't gone out for those golden pennies. And the state had been basically had been keeping that money," Hesseltine said.

According to Hesseltine, the district has lost over $1 million annually - money that could be invested in staff and school facilities.

Despite not having the newest buildings, Hesseltine emphasized that the district's educational quality remains strong.

"We don't have the nice buildings that everybody else has, but if you look at our ratings and our scores. Our students and our teachers, and our community support education is at the top of those lists," Hesseltine said.

Early voting is currently underway and Election Day is November 4.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!