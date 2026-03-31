Orange Grove faces a drinking water crisis as local aquifer levels and water quality rapidly decline

Orange Grove city leaders are seeing rapid changes in their local aquifer, including a drop in water levels and water quality, prompting concerns over their only source of drinking water.

For 90 years, the community has relied on one aquifer. Almost two weeks ago, Orange Grove leaders expressed worry about the city of Corpus Christi using the same water source.

Orange Grove City Manager Todd Wright noted the city has been watching the crisis unfold since last June.

"We want the public to know, our residents to know, that we have been monitoring conditions as early as June of last year - 2025," Wright said.

In March, after the governor's emergency orders sped up rural pumping permits, Orange Grove saw a dramatic drop in the aquifer, which acts as an underground water storage system.

"On Thursday, March 19th, that following Monday we recorded our largest draw down event on the aquifer where it dropped 17 feet," Wright said.

Wright added that water quality has also reduced.

"As of yesterday, we were sitting at 1,140. The TCEQ and EPA standards for drinking water is 1200. So, after 1200 it's not safe for drinking water," Wright said.

The water crisis is hitting close to home for residents like Sierra Phillips, a mother of four who has lived in Orange Grove for decades.

"I go straight to survival mode since I have kids. And - of course - hygiene. You need water to survive and live. And there's only so much bottled water in this world too," Phillips said.

"That's hard to think about especially - like I'll be washing dishes sometimes - I'm like 'Oh my gosh! Should I be scrubbing these dishes while there's water running or brushing our teeth,'" Phillips said.

Orange Grove is exploring emergency options, including buying water from Alice and seeking state help, while searching for long-term solutions.

Neighborhood news reporter Melissa Trevinoreached out to Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni, who has been in talks with a hydrogeologist.

"His first reaction - he doesn't see how it is possible because of the distance, because of the flow of the water, and the aquifer. And how that could - how our wells could be impacting his," Zanoni said.

Zanoni noted the hydrogeologist wants to see more data from Orange Grove.

City leaders from Orange Grove and Corpus Christi are meeting on Wednesday, April 1, to review data and prevent the city from running dry.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!