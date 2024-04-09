Orange Grove business owners serving their community

ORANGE GROVE — Alex and Angela Hernandez opened a quilt shop in the heart of downtown Orange Grove to spread the warmth and comfort of their business to the community. Especially the veterans.

The Hernandez have been married for 15 years. In 2022, they opened up a business together - Cardinal Creek Quilting.

"I love to sew. My grandma taught me how. She was a quilter but there was no quilting there. I thought it was difficult…I bought a 1968 vintage RV and I made patchwork curtains. When I got done, I was so surprised that they were even. I said now I need a quilt,” Angela said.

The hobby that turned into a business became so much more. The couple is now using their craft to honor veterans.

"It goes back to our Vietnam veterans. It's always bothered me, how they were treated,” Angela said. "It helps recognize them and it helps the feel better."

The Hernandez’s are also veterans. They served in the United States Army. Angela was a military nurse stationed in Hawaii. Alex was a field artillery and served three tours overseas.

They said when they were out on duty, people would often gift them quilts.

"We actually got a couple of them. We thought that it was really cool that people that it was really cool that people did that. So, we really wanted to get involved and giving back to veterans,” Angela said.

The veteran couple is currently partnered with the non-profit organization Quilts of Valor.

Quilts of Valor is a non-profit organization which provides handmade American-themed quilts to service members.

Each cut, each stitch, and every quilt they make is their therapy that leads to a united military support.

"When people get them – it's a very special honor,” Angela said.

The feeling they get after making a quilt – brings them back to why they dedicated a part of their life to the military.

"We both went in for the same reasons – we just wanted to help and serve our country,” Angela said.

She said this is just the beginning. Aside from running this shop, the couple participates in charity events too.

Angela is also a writer. Her book – Their Shattered Hearts — is about veterans, love, loss, and power.

Their Shattered Hearts is available to purchase online. Angela will also be having book signing at Cardinal Creek Quilting, 107 S. Eugenia Street in Orange Grove.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.