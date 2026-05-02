First responders in Jim Wells County train for mass casualty events in Orange Grove exercise

First responders in Jim Wells County gathered in Orange Grove on Saturday, May 2, for a mass casualty training exercise.

The scenario involved an 18-wheeler crashing into an outdoor musical event. Police, fire, EMS crews and other first responders from Jim Wells County arrived and immediately assessed wounds and treated patients just like a real emergency.

Safety officials say the drills are crucial, giving crews the chance to learn what to do and what not to do before a real emergency strikes.

Orange Grove Assistant Fire Chief Arnulfo Gonzalez said the training benefits both victims and first responders.

"It is very important for a mass casualty exercise. Not only for the victims' sake, but for first responders as well. You know - the training. Do we have that often here - no we don't. But when we do we want to be able to be ready and be able to assist." Gonzalez said.

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