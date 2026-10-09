ORANGE GROVE, Tx — The Duval County Sheriff's Office says investigators have recovered approximately $50,000 worth of stolen property across three counties following the arrest of two men from the Orange Grove area.

Joshua Leal and Edward Leal were arrested Sunday, Oct. 4, after deputies responded to a report of suspicious individuals removing property from a location along FM 1329 in Duval County.

Duval County Sheriff's Office $50K in stolen property recovered after two men arrested in Duval County

According to the sheriff's office, Sgt. Esteban Cuellar and Deputy Janelle Gonzalez responded around 8:22 a.m.

During the investigation, deputies learned the individuals had traveled into Jim Wells County. Cuellar later located their vehicle on County Road 433, where deputies conducted a felony traffic stop and detained both men without incident.

Deputies initially recovered two Yamaha four-wheelers and a zero-turn lawn mower, which the property owner identified as stolen.

At the time, authorities estimated the total value of reported stolen property at approximately $29,150, along with an additional $1,800 in reported property damage.

In an update Thursday evening, Oct. 8, the sheriff's office announced the recovery of additional stolen property following investigative work by Investigator Brandon Canales and Investigator Modesto Saavedra.

The additional recovered items include:



Polaris Ranger Crew side-by-side UTV

Miller welding machine and trailer

Mini bike

Gas-powered T-post driver

Automatic gate opener

Porta Power hydraulic tool

Winch

The property was recovered across Duval, Jim Wells, and Nueces counties, bringing the combined estimated value of recovered items, including those from the initial response, to approximately $50,000.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing, and additional stolen property may still be recovered.

