JWC man pleads guilty to 2023 murder

On Thursday, Aug. 21, Paul Anthony Vasquez pled guilty to the 2023 murder of Rebecca Letson, said Joseph "Guy" Baker, Jim Wells County Sheriff.

Vasquez received 35 years for the Feb. 9, 2023 murder.

According to Sheriff Baker, at approximately 1:43 a.m., JWC Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to County Road 1554 after the victim’s 10-year-old girl called for help.

Upon arrival, deputies found Letson dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Letson’s daughter told deputies her father allegedly shot her mother.

Vasquez is currently being held at the Jim Wells County jail and will be transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in the coming days.

