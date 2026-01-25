Jim Wells County warming shelters provide lifeline during dangerous cold snap

As freezing temperatures settle across Jim Wells County, warming shelters have opened their doors to residents in need, providing more than just relief from the cold—they're offering safety and support during dangerous weather conditions.

Crystal Paiz, a domestic violence survivor currently without a permanent home, found refuge at one of the county's warming centers.

"Unfortunately, I find myself here. However, very privileged and blessed," Paiz said.

When the cold front approached faster than expected, Paiz worried about finding a safe, warm place to stay. Community members stepped in to help.

"Yes, I was kinda browsing around Alice. I had some women approach me and the police department, and the church and the community. And they blessed me with numbers. They blessed me with some warm clothing and blankets. They drove me to this facility, to this location. So I slept here last night," Paiz said.

"I feel blessed," she added.

Lance Brown, Jim Wells County's Emergency Management Coordinator, said the county acted quickly when weather conditions changed.

"Mother Nature did what Mother Nature wanted to do and came early. And so we had one participant that was here and one was coming. So I made arrangements to open up the shelter sooner," Brown said.

The county operates additional warming centers in Orange Grove and Premont for anyone needing shelter during the cold weather.

County officials encourage anyone needing a warm place to take advantage of the available shelters.

