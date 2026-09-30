Jim Wells County sheriff's office arrests 2, seizes drugs and firearm with 'switch' in Rancho Alegre raid

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — The Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division, backed by the county's SWAT Team, executed a search warrant Wednesday at a residence in the Rancho Alegre area, resulting in two arrests and the seizure of multiple controlled substances, a modified firearm, and cash, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff's Office.

The warrant was served at 1024 Eva Street.

Investigators seized approximately 1 pound of marijuana, 4 grams of THC, 1.67 grams of cocaine, 0.29 grams of Xanax pills, $1,364 in U.S. currency, and a firearm equipped with a machine gun conversion device, commonly referred to as a "switch."

Two Alice residents were arrested in connection with the operation:

Carlos Raul Moreno, 21, was charged with multiple offenses involving the possession, manufacture, and delivery of controlled substances and marijuana.

Javier Gonzalez, 18, faces similar charges related to controlled substances and marijuana.

Both are being held in the Jim Wells County Jail pending bond hearings.

The operation follows a recent enforcement action targeting the Villagran-Sanchez Drug Trafficking Organization. Sheriff's officials said the raid is a direct fulfillment of a promise made to the community in the wake of that investigation.

"After the recent Villagran-Sanchez Drug Trafficking Organization operation, I told the people of Jim Wells County that we were not done," officials said. "I also made it clear that we would not allow another group or individual to step in and fill the void left behind. That was not just a statement. It was a promise."

Officials emphasized that the dismantling of one organization does not signal an end to enforcement efforts.

"The Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office will continue identifying, investigating, and targeting illegal narcotics activity wherever it develops in this county," officials said. "Those who believe the removal of one organization creates an opportunity for another to take its place should understand that our attention did not end with one operation, one group, or one set of arrests."

The Sheriff's Office issued a final warning to those involved in drug trafficking in the area.

"We will continue the work. We will continue going after those who bring illegal drugs into our communities. And we are not done."

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges may be filed as the case develops.

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