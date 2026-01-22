Jim Wells County opens warming centers as freezing temperatures approach

As temperatures are expected to drop below freezing this weekend, Jim Wells County officials have announced the opening of warming centers across the county to provide safe, warm shelter as winter weather moves through the area.

Residents are already taking steps to prepare for the cold front, from protecting their homes to planning to stay indoors.

"We're prepared. We're ready for it," said Alice resident Raul Flores.

Flores said he and his wife are planning to weather the storm at home.

"Me and my wife are going to take everything in stride at home and put the heaters on high and keep the house warm. And stay indoors until further notice," Flores said.

Before the cold arrives, he's enjoying some time outdoors with family.

"Got a couple of brothers that decided to get together and do a little bit of barbecuing before the weather. Take advantage of the good day," Flores said.

While Flores plans to stay inside, he's grateful the county is preparing for the strong cold front expected to move through.

Lance Brown, Jim Wells County Emergency Management Coordinator, is urging residents to prepare now and look out for one another.

"I mean this is going to be a very cold, cold, cold front coming through and so we really want everybody to be safe. There shouldn't be anybody left out in the cold," Brown said.

To help those who may not have adequate heat, Jim Wells County is opening multiple warming centers to provide a safe place for residents.

"We have three different centers that we are opening up. Warming centers - this right here is so that you can get out of the cold and it'll be a warm place. We'll have cots available with blankets," Brown said.

In total, more than 500 cots will be available between the three centers. The locations include the Old Church in Premont, the Alice Public Library during daytime hours, and the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds opening Saturday night through Sunday. Cross Trails Cowboy Church in Orange Grove will also serve as a warming location.

"This is what it takes for our community of Jim Wells County to be safe and we care about our people. And we only want the best for our people," Brown said.

County officials are urging neighbors to check on each other, bring pets inside, and use heaters safely.

